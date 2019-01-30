Menu
Spain's Garbine Muguruza was up the other end when Sabine Lisicki got quite the shock. Greg Wood/AFP
Brazen ballkid horrifies tennis star

30th Jan 2019 2:23 PM

BALLKIDS at tennis matches are often called upon to perform the most inane tasks. They get the towels for players, dry the courts and of course deliver them balls to serve with.

But from time to time they make highlight reels.

In the past that's included getting hit by balls moving at a fast pace, fainting on the court or even having a hit with the tennis stars themselves.

And sometimes they remove insects from the court - as this one was going to do for German veteran Sabine Lisicki in her Thailand Open match against Spain's Garbine Muguruza.

As it turns out, though, this kid had different plans to what Lisicki was thinking.

The ballgirl runs in, seemingly to help Lisicki remove the stricken insect from the playing surface before executing a stomp that WWE Royal Rumble winner Seth Rollins might be proud of.

And in the process they scared a shocked-looking Lisicki who turns away, horrified, before laughing it off.

Lisicki, a former Wimbledon finalist who is on the comeback trail, would go on to lose the match 6-3 6-4. Still, its better than how the insect fared given it lost its life.

The top-seeded Muguruza next plays another German, Mona Barthel.

