Tennis star inspires Bundy youngster

TENNIS: Queenslander Ash Barty this year took the world by storm by becoming the women’s world number one and claiming her first Grand Slam singles title.

Her success is inspiring the next generation to pick up a racquet, including Bundaberg’s Lucy Geiszler.

Geiszler had a stellar season for her club, Bundaberg Junior Tennis Association, claiming two doubles tournaments and finishing second in her age group during the year.

The Bundaberg Christian College student is obsessed with the sport and trains multiple times a week publicly and privately with her tennis coach Murray Whitbread.

“It’s a very social game and I love the people who play,” she said.

“They have a good attitude.”

Geiszler is also getting better at it.

“I’ve improved in all my games, singles and doubles,” she said.

“My serves have gotten much better and I feel I have got more strength.

Her favourite shot is the backhand, just like her favourite tennis player.

Young tennis achiever Lucy Geiszler.

But she admits the slice shot made famous by Barty is not part of her game just yet.

Geiszler is hoping one day to be just like her.

“I like her attitude,” she said.

“She never gives up and she take it seriously but not too seriously.

“I want to be just like Ash Barty.

“I want to just improve, hit the ball harder and stronger.”

The 11-year-olds favourite surface is synthetic and said Whitbread had helped her game significantly.

“He helps a lot,” she said.

“He’s gotten me here.”

Geiszler hopes next year is just as good as this year.

The NewsMail is chasing more young up and coming superstars to feature in the paper over the next few months.

If you have someone you think should be mentioned, email us at shane.jones@news-mail.com.au or editorial@news-mail.com.au