Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Australian tennis star and Springfield resident Ashleigh Barty was in top form at the RSPCA at Wacol when she officially visited as part of her new role as ambassador for the animal welfare organisation.
Australian tennis star and Springfield resident Ashleigh Barty was in top form at the RSPCA at Wacol when she officially visited as part of her new role as ambassador for the animal welfare organisation.
Community

RSPCA welcomes an ace ambassador

by Julie Sanderson
24th Jul 2018 2:16 PM

Australian tennis star and Springfield resident Ashleigh Barty was in top form at the RSPCA at Wacol when she officially visited as part of her new role as ambassador for the animal welfare organisation.

With four dogs of her own, Ms Barty aced her meeting some of the motley crew looking for homes at Wacol.

"I've always loved dogs, so this role is a real no-brainer for me," she said.

Ash Barty continues her rise in the tennis world after a wildly successful 2017. Picture: Lachie Millard
Ash Barty continues her rise in the tennis world after a wildly successful 2017. Picture: Lachie Millard

"I'm very happy to be promoting responsible dog ownership."

The RSPCA is urging pet owners to take advantage of a three-month discount desexing campaign coyly named "Operation Wanted".

Until the end of August, 185 Queensland vets are participating in the scheme offering a 20 per cent discount on the operation.

"We've had a terrific reaction from Brisbane residents," said RSPCA Queensland spokesman Michael Beatty.

ambassador animals ashleigh barty queensland vets rspca springfield

Top Stories

    UPDATE: One transported to hospital following crash

    UPDATE: One transported to hospital following crash

    Breaking POLICE are at the scene of a three-vehicle crash at Targo and Burnett Sts.

    • 25th Jul 2018 2:29 PM
    Local farmers' reaction to NAB move

    premium_icon Local farmers' reaction to NAB move

    Business Fruit and veg growers happy with change

    Cop stood down, to front Bundy court

    Cop stood down, to front Bundy court

    News 50-year-old police officer stood down, to appear in Bundy court soon

    Heartbreak as fiance lost at sea

    premium_icon Heartbreak as fiance lost at sea

    News Ana James lost her fiance in the FV Dianne disaster

    Local Partners