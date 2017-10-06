Tenders open for Mon Repos centre revamp

TURTLE TRANSFORMATION: A cafe and 30-seat amphitheatre are part of a $10 million redevelopment of the Mon Repos Turtle Centre.

THE State Government has called on local businesses to tender for the redevelopment of the Mon Repos Turtle Centre.

Member for Bundaberg Leanne Donaldson said the $10 million redevelopment stood as an example of why government procurement through a local lens was important.

"When I speak with local business owners here in Bundaberg, they all say the same thing - businesses need security and certainty to be able to employ workers and apprentices, and they don't get that when local jobs are given away to interstate or overseas competitors,” Ms Donaldson said.

"The Mon Repos Turtle Centre means jobs for Bundaberg locals right through the construction phase, but when the state-of-the-art facility opens it will provide ongoing employment and bring visitors to the region from across the globe,” she said.

A cafe and 30-seat amphitheatre are part of the plans for the centre, which will also include an "engaging interactive experience”.

The project is expected to deliver more than 50 jobs during construction with local builders receiving preference, "because this is about Bundaberg workers and Bundaberg jobs,” Ms Donaldson said.

For further information on how to tender for the project, click here or phone 3008 3392.

Public Works Minister Mick de Brenni said Buy Queensland would make a real difference to the lives of Queenslanders.

"But that is only a part of the picture,” Mr de Brenni said.

"The Buy Queensland strategy will directly benefit the local community because it ensures that 'local' actually means local,” he said.

"When the Queensland Government spends taxpayers' money on a government contract, we want that money to stay in the local community, helping local businesses to grow and supporting employment for local workers and apprentices.

"By harnessing this investment in local business and local communities, we are providing people with the confidence to invest in new equipment and hire more staff.”