Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
GIDDY UP: Riders take to the trail in the Kilkivan Great Horse Ride which will coincide next year with the official opening of the $2 million Kilkivan Equestrian Centre.
GIDDY UP: Riders take to the trail in the Kilkivan Great Horse Ride which will coincide next year with the official opening of the $2 million Kilkivan Equestrian Centre.
Horses

Tenders close for $2m Kilkivan horse centre

Rebecca Singh
by
7th Dec 2018 12:01 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

HORSE RIDING: Tenders for the proposed $2.036 million Kilkivan equestrian centre closed on Tuesday and construction is expected to start at the Showgrounds early next year.

"We will be sorting through the tenders and see how the budget is going," the Great Horse Ride president and Gympie Regional councillor Hilary Smerdon said.

"Hopefully, construction will start early next year."

 

Gympie Councillor Hilary Smerdon. Gympie Regional Council
Gympie Councillor Hilary Smerdon. Gympie Regional Council Renee Albrecht

With the Great Horse Ride in Kilkivan and the polocrosse club at Tansey, there is plenty of love for the sport in the western reaches of the region.

"Kilkivan is the the hub of the horse community," Cr Smerdon said.

"It is central for Widgee, Tansey and the western part of the region."

Cr Smerdon said the project was expected to generate employment and stimulate Kilkivan's economy.

Latest Articles

Gympie tourism 'needs more horsepower'

Funding boost for $2.4million Kilkivan Equestrian Centre

"If it is built and managed properly it will be a positive," he said.

"I am hoping it will stimulate the economic development and be a popular venue. We need extra places for people to stay and have a good economic flow on to the community."

Originally scheduled for April, the horse ride will be held next September to coincide with the opening of the centre.

 

KILKIVAN: Team Penning competition at the Kilkivan Showgrounds.
KILKIVAN: Team Penning competition at the Kilkivan Showgrounds. Photo Contributed

"We want to revamp the horse ride and turn it into a carnival," Cr Smerdon said.

"It is a good showground that has been underutilised and this equestrian centre will enhance the functionality."

gympie regional council gympie sport hilary smerdon kilkivan showgrounds the great horse ride
Gympie Times

Top Stories

    Deepwater update: Burning issues to be reviewed

    premium_icon Deepwater update: Burning issues to be reviewed

    Weather IN THE wake of the state's unprecedented bushfire disaster, an independent review will look at the key issues.

    • 7th Dec 2018 5:00 AM
    Turtle tourism helps drive region's economy

    premium_icon Turtle tourism helps drive region's economy

    Business Popular tourism hotspots are on track for a big summer

    • 7th Dec 2018 5:00 AM
    Change of colour for chemist developer

    premium_icon Change of colour for chemist developer

    Council News Colour to change on the old Church Pharmacy wall

    • 7th Dec 2018 5:00 AM
    Cashless card ok at the Waves, just not for alcohol

    premium_icon Cashless card ok at the Waves, just not for alcohol

    News Customers can buy meals and non-alcoholic beverages

    • 7th Dec 2018 5:00 AM

    Local Partners