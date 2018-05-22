Tenders called as seaside food vans get green light

Bargara Golf Club chef Cory Jalil is concerned that mobile food stalls at Bargara would affect takeaway sales at the golf club.

Bargara Golf Club chef Cory Jalil is concerned that mobile food stalls at Bargara would affect takeaway sales at the golf club. Mike Knott BUN210318TAKEAWAY1

BUNDABERG Regional Council will go head and allow mobile food vans to set up shop at Christsen Park, Bargara, after the motion was passed at its general meeting.

In the March briefing meeting the council decided more community consultation was needed before a vote to allow the food vans to operate at the Baxter St and Esplanade location.

At the time community and cultural services spokeswoman Judy Peters raised concerns about allowing mobile operators in the area, saying local businesses may be affected by the food vendors.

Since this time the council had met with surrounding business, including the Bargara Gold Club and said there was no major issues identified and the vans would be of a complementary nature to the whole of Christsen Park.

Mayor Jack Dempsey's original motion was to allow the council to invites tenders which all councillors agreed to.

A second motion was to allow the CEO to invite tenders which was opposed by Cr Peters. Written tenders are now invited by the council for a two year lease.