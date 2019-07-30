Tenders awarded for works on Childers pool

KEEP COOL AT THE POOL: Bundaberg Regional Council have announced that local contractor, Jeff Lennox Builders have been awarded the tender for the Childers pool upgrade.

KEEP COOL AT THE POOL: Bundaberg Regional Council have announced that local contractor, Jeff Lennox Builders have been awarded the tender for the Childers pool upgrade. Contributed

BUNDABERG Regional Council has assured Childers residents the project to upgrade the Isis Memorial Swimming Pool is on track.

On the weekend concerns were raised by Childers resident John Nielsen who said work had not yet begun despite a completion date of September.

However, a council spokesperson said the project was moving ahead as planned.

The tender to build the shade structure over the pool has been awarded to Jeff Lennox Builder, with the tender for the heating component of the project being awarded to Supreme Heating.

Mayor Jack Dempsey said the work was part of a significant upgrade of the pool which would convert the facility into a heated and covered facility.

"This is an exciting project for the Childers community and it's great to see it moving ahead,” Mayor Dempsey said.

"It is also a terrific result for the community to see the work go to a local business.”

A tender was also awarded to Supreme Heating for the heating component of the works which will be installed when the shade structure is completed.

Mayor Dempsey said while Council was still waiting on a finalised works program from the contractor, the project was expected to be completed later this year.

"These new facilities will be in place before the pool reopens for the summer swimming season,” he said.

"This upgrade will mean residents can swim in comfort through rain, hail or shine and also creates opportunities to extend the operating times for the pool throughout the year.”