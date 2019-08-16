Tender-winning Brissy company says economy will benefit

The top two levels of the Auswide Building allows Barbara and Bundaberg's council staff to work in one area.

The top two levels of the Auswide Building allows Barbara and Bundaberg's council staff to work in one area. TAHLIA STEHBENS

THE Brisbane-based company that won the $2.3 million tender to renovate the Bundaberg Regional Council's offices said the local economy will benefit through its subcontracting work.

IQ Construct's strategic director Jill May said the company was obligated to use local tradespeople in its sub-contracting work, according to the terms of the contract made with the Bundaberg Regional Council.

"There is a requirement in the contract that 63 per cent of all trades be engaged from Bundaberg Regional Council area,” she said.

"We have exceeded this figure with 72 per cent of local trades.”

Ms May said the company had gone beyond the terms of its contract and had urged its non-local sub-contractors to source their materials and labour from the Bundaberg area.

"IQ Construct have approached this project from the outset with a focus on integrating with the local community,” she said.

"IQ Construct have projects throughout Queensland including a number in regional centres and we are always committed to working with the local community.”

The news that a Brisbane based construction company was awarded the tender generated a strong reaction on the NewsMail's Facebook page on Wednesday.

Locals questioned why the council did not award the tender to a local company.

The council's chief executive Steve Johnston said the council had legislative conditions when it came to the procurement of major projects.

"There will be occasions with major tenders that we go outside the region for reasons including capability, availability and value for money,” Mr Johnston said.

"One of the local builders who could have done this work wasn't able to submit a tender because they are too busy, which shows the buoyancy of our construction sector.”

One local business tendered for the job, but it has received other projects through the council.

Refurbishments include $1.5m to upgrade the top two floors of the Auswide building.