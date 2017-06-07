Tender Sprouted Meats scoops Gin Gin Show prime cattle

CHAMPION: Rob and Sarah Cook's champion pasture fed steer which also took out grand champion at the 2017 Gin Gin Show.

IF YOU'RE lucky enough to be born as one of Rob Cook's cattle, you're in good hands.

"They're better looked after than our kids,” he says.

The love and care paid off on the weekend at the Gin Gin Show, where the Cook family took out a swag of prime cattle ribbons for beasts destined for the window of their Bundaberg butcher shop, Tender Sprouted Meats.

Mr Cook and his wife, Sarah, who have been stewards for the past few years, took 17 head of brangus to the show and came away with a number of places as well as champion pasture-fed female and champion pasture-fed steer.

The latter went on to take out the grand champion exhibit.

"It very much comes down to the judge's decision on the day but when you've got a healthy animal with good genetics and plenty of fat coverage, you're bettering your chances,” Mr Cook said.

"As it turned out, our heifer took the judge's eye and it's one of those things.”

As well as the social and community side of the show, Mr Cook said the judging provided invaluable feedback for the business beyond the butcher shop.

BIG DAY AHEAD: Lawson, Rob and Braxton Cook prepare feed for the cattle at Tandara.Photo: Ben Turnbull Ben Turnbull BUN020516COOK3

"It's a credit to what we're doing here on the farm. We know we're on the right track,” he said.

"We're all on the same playing field in terms of climate and land types. It comes down to how you handle your animals.”

While the rain from ex-Tropical Cyclone Debbie had brought a "terrific grass growing season”, Mr Cook said the use of sprouts to supplement his herd's feed out on his Bucca property was their point of difference.

"From a live animal perspective, to have animals in great condition regardless of climatic changes outside... Regardless of whether it's dry season we're still feeding our animals green, nutritious sprouts year- round, which puts us one step ahead of the competition.”

He was also humbled to win alongside a large and impressive field.

"From the chief steward's point of view, it was a fantastic line-up of fat cattle, there were some incredible cattle this year,” he said.

"Last year there were only 50. This year there were 93. It's growing.

"I hope people who came to the show had a look - it was as good a testament to what this area can produce, as you can get.”

CUT ABOVE: Tender Sprouted Meats co-owner Shane Simpson.Photo: Max Fleet / NewsMail Max Fleet BUN040516MEAT3

The winning brangus cattle are now resting back on the Bucca pastures after the weekend's excitement.

They will soon be on the dinner plates of Tender Sprouted Meats customers.

"We're excited for our customers to have the chance to eat local steak that's grown like that and picking up awards.

"What you see on the hoof and what you seen on the hook can be very different things.”

The Cooks have plenty on their plates this year too, with a newly arrived herd of wagyu cattle currently fattening up on their trademark sprouts.

"We've had them now for 100 days on feed,” Mr Cook said. "It will be another 60 or 80 days before we even look at them.”

It's a costly exercise in both time and money - hence the wagyu's status as a luxury meat - but one which he says "will be worth it”. The Cooks own the complete supply chain, which he hopes will reduce costs and make the treat more accessible for his local customers.

"It's very exciting,” Mr Cook said. "I can't wait.”