Tender last photo of Prince and Queen

This touching photo of Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip is the last official photograph of the couple together, before The Duke's death aged 99.

It shows the husband and wife smiling while looking at a homemade wedding anniversary card, given to them by their great grandchildren Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis. The colourful card included a large 73 to mark the incredible marriage milestone.

The picture was released ahead of their 73rd wedding anniversary, which they celebrated on November 17, 2020.

The couple are sitting on a coach in the Oak Room at Windsor Castle, where they spent much of their time isolating during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh look at their homemade wedding anniversary card. Picture: Chris Jackson/Getty Images Source: Getty Images

Sweet details in the photo include the Queen's brooch, which she first wore during their honeymoon in Hampshire, south east England and again for their 60th wedding anniversary in 2007.

The royal family is in mourning after the Queen announced with "deep sorrow" the death of Prince Philip, 99, at Windsor Castle.

Philip had been formally introduced to Princess Elizabeth, the future queen, in July 1939 and they kept in touch during the war, meeting on a number of occasions. The pair married in Westminster Abbey in London in 1947.

Their first child, Prince Charles, was born 1948, followed by Princess Anne in 1950, Prince Andrew in 1960 and Prince Edward in 1964.

Prince Philip's funeral arrangements

Born on June 10, 1921 in Greece, the Duke of Edinburgh was just months away from celebrating his 100th birthday.

"It is with deep sorrow that Her Majesty the Queen announces the death of her beloved husband, His Royal Highness the Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh," the royal family said in a statement released at noon UK time.

In recent months, Prince Philip was noticeably unwell. He was taken to the King Edward VII Hospital in London in February as "a precautionary measure, on the advice of His Royal Highness's Doctor, after feeling unwell" the palace said at the time.

He was released on March 16 after a four-week stay and a heart operation.

Prince Philip made increasingly rare public appearances after retiring from public duties in 2017 at the age of 96, following a two-night hospitalisation for an infection.

As the news of his death was announced, a number of traditions began to take place. The Royal standard, the flag of the Family, was lowered to half mast at Buckingham Palace while an official statement of the death was placed on the palace gates.

The funeral will not be a state funeral and the consort's body will lie at rest in Windsor Castle ahead of the funeral in St George's Chapel in Windsor.

The Prince will receive a relatively private funeral in line with both the coronavirus pandemic and his own wishes. That is the venue where Harry and Meghan got married.

British media reports the funeral is likely to take place next Saturday.

RELATED: What Prince Philip's funeral will look like

The couple enjoyed spending time at Windsor Castle. Picture: Leon Neal/AP Photo



The Sussexes tribute

Harry and Meghan Markle's Archewell website has been transformed into a page paying tribute to Philip.

"In loving memory of His Royal Highness the Duke of Edinburgh. Thank you for your service ... you will be greatly missed," the page read.

Philip's death may prompt Harry and Meghan to return to the UK for the first time since March of 2020, when they left after stepping back from their duties as senior working members of the royal family.

"Harry will absolutely do his utmost to get back to the UK and be with his family," a source close to the family told The Daily Mail.

"He will want nothing more than to be there for his family, and particularly his grandmother, during this awful time."

The public can sign an online condolence book. The royal family asked that people consider making a donation to a charity instead of leaving floral tributes in memory of the Duke, as crowds gathered at Buckingham Palace and Windsor Castle.

Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, driving through the streets of Brisbane during their 1954 Australian tour. Picture: Ray Lewty



Australian officials react

Governor-General Hurley, the Queen's representative in Australia, said it was his "solemn and melancholy duty" to announce the death to Australians.

"As we mourn, we should also reflect and give thanks for His Royal Highness' lifetime of service, devotion and commitment.

"And commitment to the Commonwealth and the many hundreds of organisations - including many here in Australia - of which he served as Patron and for whom he was a passionate advocate and supporter."

Mr Hurley said Prince Philip had visited Australia 21 times.

The Prime Minister said "Australians send our love and deepest condolences to Her Majesty and all the Royal Family".

He said flags would be lowered across the country.

In a statement, PM Morrison said Prince Philip "embodied a generation that we will never see again".

He said the Prince was "no stranger to Australia".

Mr Morrison highlighted his naval service and the many hundreds of thousands of Australians who participated in the Duke of Edinburgh's Award program.

Originally published as Tender last photo of Prince and Queen