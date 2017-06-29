Tender for Kepnock school hall

Member for Bundaberg Leanne Donaldson said a new school hall and single sports court would be built as part of the $200 million Advancing Queensland Schools initiative.

CALLING all local construction companies.

The State Government wants eligible Wide Bay Burnett companies to tender for construction and upgrade works at Kepnock State High School.

Member for Bundaberg Leanne Donaldson said a new school hall and single sports court would be built as part of the $200 million Advancing Queensland Schools initiative.

"Our schools are at the heart of the Bundaberg community, and I'm sure that there are kids attending these schools whose parents work in the building and construction industry,” she said.

"I want to see work on our local schools go to local contractors wherever possible, so I'd encourage eligible Wide Bay Burnett businesses to put their hand up.”

Education Minister Kate Jones said more than 80 school communities would benefit from the Advancing Queensland Schools program.

"Priority projects were identified in consultation with schools, and the Palaszczuk Government has brought forward more than $100 million to deliver 30 new and upgraded school halls,” Ms Jones said.

"Special education facilities in ten schools will also be upgraded, nine schools will have administration building upgrades and shade structures and covered outdoor learning areas are planned at 25 schools.”

Minister for Housing and Public Works Mick de Brenni said that along with improving school facilities, the projects would deliver jobs for the Wide Bay Burnett region. "

These jobs, big and small, form a pipeline of government led construction work for local contractors, many of whom are small family businesses,” Mr de Brenni said.

"We expect more than 500 jobs are likely to be supported across the State through the program, and we want to make sure local workers benefit wherever possible.

"I'd strongly encourage every eligible local business to get a tender in for these opportunities.”

To qualify for Queensland Government building and construction work or identify open tenders, phone 3008 3392 or visit www.qld.

gov.au/gov/building-services