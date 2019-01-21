Tender call out for Bundy water park

IN THE PIPELINE: Bundaberg Regional Council is calling for applications for the design of its proposed water park.

IN THE PIPELINE: Bundaberg Regional Council is calling for applications for the design of its proposed water park. Monique Preston

LET the games begin, the water games that is.

In a huge step forward for one of the most talked about and requested projects proposed for the region, Bundaberg Regional Council has called for tenders for its Riverside Water Recreation Park.

Exactly what the water park will look like is up to the party that's awarded the tender, which was put out last week and asks for a detailed design of stage one of the precinct, stretching from Anzac Pool to Anzac Park including the cenotaph at the intersection of Barolin and Bourbong Sts.

Bundaberg Mayor Jack Dempsey said while construction of the $17 million project would rely on funding support from other levels of government, the completion of detailed designs would ensure construction could progress without delay if, and when, funding was secured.

"A facility of this magnitude, that would be utilised year round for people to meet ... is something the community has been seeking for some time,” he said.

"The upkeep and maintenance costs of the existing, antiquated Anzac Pool facility continue to increase which provides us with added incentive to look at ways in which we can revitalise this space.

"Council has previously engaged with the community about the redevelopment of this area thorough the Riverside Masterplan process.

"The Burnett River is one of our greatest natural assets and we want to create an area where residents and visitors alone can enjoy it to its best a ender applications will be accepted until February 12 before the consultant is selected on February 20.

While the design itself is up to the applicants, Cr Dempsey said among the keys briefs for the successful designer will be plans that incorporate water and land-based facilities for children of all ages and a flexible outdoor venue that can cater to a range of events.

The winning applicant is expected to deliver a final schematic design by May 29 and the final design for construction by September 28.