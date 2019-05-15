Tenant wins legal battle after months of demands

ECSTATIC: Sharryn Ohlbrecht has got her bond back and will not have to pay any extra rent after a tribunal ruled in her favour.

ECSTATIC: Sharryn Ohlbrecht has got her bond back and will not have to pay any extra rent after a tribunal ruled in her favour. Mike Knott BUN230419GRIF1

SIX months of rental hell has finally come to an end for Sharryn Ohlbrecht after a tribunal ruled in her favour.

Ms Ohlbrecht faced the Queensland Civil and Administrative Tribunal in Bundaberg on Tuesday last week and left ecstatic at the outcome.

She said real estate agent Fay Goth of Go Rentals had continued to email her up to date of the hearing in a bid to get her money, but the former tenant stuck to her guns.

"She nearly wore me down but I'm a determined person,” Ms Ohlbrecht said.

"It's been awful and it just went on for so long. Even the morning of the court case at 9.36am she sent me an email demanding again I pay the outstanding rent. "I just sent an email back saying could she leave me alone.”

The NewsMail published Ms Ohlbrecht's story on April 24 after the ongoing battle had pushed her to breaking point.

On November 26 last year, Ms Ohlbrecht's partner fell through the back steps of their high-set rental and suffered a considerable gash to his leg.

The front steps had damage as well, with railings rotted right through, and a toilet had been leaking for about six weeks.

"The judge was quite scathing when he saw the photos,” Ms Ohlbrecht said. "He said the photos were appalling.”

Ms Ohlbrecht vacated the premises on January 25 on advice from the Residential Tenancies Authority.

She said at the hearing Ms Goth asked the tribunal for $2641.29 in "unpaid rent”, the cleaning done again, the lawn mowed, and the pest control done again.

"He gave her none of that at all,” Ms Ohlbrecht said.

"I had my bond back by Thursday afternoon.”

At the end of the day, Ms Ohlbrecht just wants to stop this from happening to other renters.

"We don't do the wrong thing, and for someone to treat you like that... it's just disgraceful,” she said.

The NewsMail spoke to Ms Goth who did not wish to make any comment on the outcome of the hearing.