Ten things to do this Mother's Day weekend

MUM'S THE WORD: Don't forget to get mum something special.

1 Gala charity dinner

Another year of progress at the Umoja Children's Village, founded by Bundaberg woman Cathy Booth, will be celebrated at its annual gala tonight.

The event at Brothers Sports Club starts at 6.30pm.

Dress is semi-formal and the theme is "glitz and glamour”.

Tickets are $85 - phone 0417 715 765.

IN THE MARKET: Head to the Mumma's Nest Markets today. Contributed

2 Mumma's markets

Take a stroll down Barolin St this afternoon as the popular Mumma's Nest Twilight Markets gets underway.

Find that last-minute Mother's Day gift or something for yourself from the many stallholders offering everything from jewellery to art and homewares.

It starts at 3pm.

PRETTY PETALS: The Endeavour Foundation is selling flowers today and tomorrow. Scottie Simmonds BUN020512END12

3 Flower power

Looking to spoil mum with a bunch of flowers on Sunday?

The Bundaberg Endeavour Foundation has been busy picking crops of chrysanthemums for Mother's Day to support people with disability.

Get your bunch from 7 Fitzergald St today 7am-4pm and tomorrow 6am-2pm.

LOCAL PRODUCE: Bob Ross at the PCYC markets. Mike Richards GLA090417PCYC

4 Mother's Day market

Celebrate your mum by taking her to the PCYC Mother's Day Market tomorrow from 8am-noon.

Stroll through the markets at the new Multiplex Centre.

Phone Irene 0437 645 941 for more details.

5 Car show

Rev up for the Holden Car Show and Swap Meet on today at The Waves Sports Club, Miller St.

It's on from 8.30am-3pm.

Tickets are $5 for adults, $1 for kids under 17 and under-4s are free.

6 Coffee catch-up

Catch up with Member for Burnett Stephen Bennett at Cafe Discovery in Agnes Water from 8.30am today.

He'll even shout you a coffee.

7 Connect with council

You can raise any issues with Councillor Greg Barnes outside Cafe Caprice at Bargara Central from 9.30am-noon today.

8 Mother's Day concert

TREAT mum to a Mother's Day Concert tomorrow.

The Bundaberg Municipal Band is putting on the concert, hosted by the Apostolic Church on Ashfield Rd.

It starts at 2.45pm and entry is by donation.

9 Fun run

A FUN run and walk tomorrow will raise money for Give Me 5 for Kids.

Registration for the 2km and 4km events at the Innes Park volleyball courts starts at 7.30am with racing at 8am.

Click here for details and registration.

10 Shalom Markets

Check out local produce, collectibles, herbs, plants, crafts, clothing, furniture, leathergoods and other wares at the Shalom Markets tomorrow.

They're on at Shalom College, Fitzgerald St, from 6am-noon.

Food and coffee will be available.