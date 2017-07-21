22°
Ten things to do in Bundy this weekend

21st Jul 2017 4:24 PM
DAZZLING DISPLAY: Fireworks will light up the sky at Bargara tomorrow night from 7pm.
DAZZLING DISPLAY: Fireworks will light up the sky at Bargara tomorrow night from 7pm.

1 Winter Fireworks Spectacular

Light up your night at the MRH Lawyers Winter Fireworks Spectacular tomorrow night.

The afternoon of family fun at Nielson Park, Bargara, will feature a barbecue, rides and raffles for this year's Cane2Coral Fun Run.

Organisers say the fireworks will feature new Chinese technology not seen in the region before.

It's on from 3pm with the fireworks at 7pm.

Entry is a gold coin donation.

2 Sandy Hook river raft race

Sandy Hook Ski Club will host its first annual river raft race tomorrow.

The day starts at 10am with stand-up paddle boarding races for the kids, followed by kids raft races, and then the main raft race.

Teams can have a maximum of eight members and can be mixed.

Cost is $10 per person to enter.

For more information phone 0427 553 375.

SEW GOOD: Carmen McEneany and Member for Burnett Stephen Bennett whip up some Boomerang Bags.
SEW GOOD: Carmen McEneany and Member for Burnett Stephen Bennett whip up some Boomerang Bags.

3 Sewing bee

A Boomerang Bags sewing bee at the Bundaberg Christian College today from noon-4pm.

The reusable bags are distributed to retailers for customers to use and bring back next time.

You don't need to be able to sew, as there are lots of jobs.

Material and machines will be supplied.

4 Junior tenpin clinic

Want to learn to bowl?

The Bundy Bowl and Leisure Complex is holding a free junior clinic today.

There'll be two sessions, from 11am-noon and 1-2pm, for kids aged 6-12.

Phone 4152 4334.

GET A MOVE ON: Head to Queens Park for Sunday&#39;s Parkrun.
GET A MOVE ON: Head to Queens Park for Sunday's Parkrun.

5 On the run

Start the weekend running with the guys from the Bundaberg Park Run.

The free 5km run and walk is at Queens Park from 7-8.30am.

For more information, phone 0413 359 026.

SKATE OF EMERGENCY: Killa Abs, Don Carnage, T-Wrex, JTrain, Empousa, Lil Lexecutioner, Loonatic Lou, Flicka Booga and Tweevil from the Rum City Derby Dolls.
SKATE OF EMERGENCY: Killa Abs, Don Carnage, T-Wrex, JTrain, Empousa, Lil Lexecutioner, Loonatic Lou, Flicka Booga and Tweevil from the Rum City Derby Dolls.

6 Skate of Emergency

Six roller derby teams will hit the deck at Bundaberg Basketball Stadium on Flint St for the Skate of Emergency this weekend.

Doors open at 10.30am tomorrow and 7.30am on Sunday.

Tickets are $5 (or a gold coin donation for under-12s) and food and drinks will be available to buy.

All proceeds are going to local emergency services.

The stadium is on Flint St.

7 Sunday Session

It's the third Sunday of the month this weekend which means the monthly RiverFeast Sunday Session.

Chill out by the river from noon-6pm.

RiverFeast is at 1a Scotland St over East.

8 Off to market

Bag a bargain at at the Shalom Markets on Sunday.

They're on from 6am-noon at Shalom College, 9 Fitzgerald St.

9 Council chat

Got something about the council you want to get off your chest? Any questions?

Residents can catch up with Division 7 councillor Ross Sommerfeld at Hinkler Central tomorrow from 9am-noon.

10 Think pink

Project Pink's Ta Ta Run ride from Maryborough to Bundaberg via Hervey Bay is on Sunday from 7.30am-1pm.

The event is aiming is to raise money and awareness for breast cancer research, in particular Dr Fiona Simpson's research project looking at how to make treatment-resistant cancer cells respond to targeted therapy.

The ride finishes at the Melbourne Hotel where there will be a pig on the spit, Chinese auction, 50-50 raffles, prizes for the best dressed and biggest fundraiser and more.

The cost is $30 for riders and $15 for pillion passengers.

For more information or to buy tickets, click here or phone 4151 3065.

Click here for more information about Project Pink.

Bundaberg News Mail

Topics:  bundaberg whatson

