CAN YOU HELP?: Ten people police would like to speak to.

DO YOU know who these people are?

Police have released images of ten people they want to speak to.

Officers believe the people may be able to help them with their investigations into a series of separate offences.

ONE: Police want to speak to the man in this image about a shop stealing offence on Bourbong St in Bundaberg Central on November 28 about 9.15am (reference: QP1802226655). QPS

TWO: Police believe this man above may be able to help with investigations into a shoplifting offence about 5.50am on about Sunday November 4 along Elliott Heads Rd at Kepnock (reference: QP1802061246). QPS

THREE: The person in this image may be able to help police about a break and enter offence which happened on Tuesday, November 27 2018 at about 10pm at Goodwood Rd, Thabeban (reference: QP1802227293). QPS

FOUR: The man above may be able to help with the investigations into a petrol drive off which happened at Barolin St, Bundaberg on Monday November 19 about 10.40am (reference: QP1802171743). QPS

FIVE: The woman in this image may be able to help police with police investigations into the theft from an ATM which happened on Wednesday, October 31 at about 2.10pm at Maryborough St, Bundaberg (reference:QP1802026472). QPS

SIX: This woman above may be able to help with investigations into the theft from an ATM which happened on Maryborough St, Bundaberg on Wednesday October 31 at about 2.10pm (reference: QP1802026472). QPS

SEVEN: Police want to speak with this woman about a shoplifting offence on Wednesday, October 10 about noon at Stockland Shopping Centre, Kensington (reference: QP1801886836). QPS

EIGHT: The woman in this image may be able to help with investigations into the theft from vehicle which happened on Thursday, November 15 2018 at about 7.55am in Saint Lucia Crescent, Avoca (reference: QP1802129834). QPS

NINE: The man in this image may be able to help police investigating a wilful damage offence which happened about 12.30am on Saturday, October 27 at McLean St, Bundaberg (reference: QP1802017107). QPS

TEN: Police want to speak with this man who may be able to help with investigations into a wilful damage offence on Saturday, October 27 2018 at about 12.30am at McLean St, Bundaberg (reference: QP1802017107). QPS

A police spokeswoman said members of the public should not approach anyone they believe was depicted in the images.

Instead they should call Policelink on 131 444 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 and quote the corresponding reference number.