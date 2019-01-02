10 major projects to get Bundy firing in 2019

WITH $3.26 billion in the investment pipeline over the upcoming six years, Bundaberg is poised for a period of development and growth.

When delivering the 2018 economic scorecard, Mayor Jack Dempsey said investment, property and construction indicators were showing upward movement across health, agriculture and tourism.

LOVE BUNDY: Mayor Jack Dempsey is excited about the Love Bundy campaign to help boost the towns economy. Contributed

The current project pipeline holds 10 exciting developments to boost the region's opportunities and bring in more tourists and professionals to Bundaberg.

1. The Mon Repos turtle centre

CONSTRUCTION of the multi-million dollar development began in August, and is expected to take 12 months.

Environment Minister Leeanne Enoch said the State Government had entered into a contract with Bundaberg's Murchie Constructions to build the centre.

TURTLE POWER: A cafe, 30-seat amphitheatre, and an engaging interpretative experience are all part of a $10 million redevelopment of Mon Repos Turtle Centre.

"This contract marks an exciting step forward for turtle conservation efforts and regional tourism," Ms Enoch said.

"Not only will the new centre bring extra tourism dollars into Bundaberg for years to come while promoting the importance of turtle conservation, but the fact that we are working with a local company means this project will benefit the local economy."

The centre will include a cafe and a theatrette.

2. Bundaberg East flood levee

THE $38 million option would include construction of a levee along the south bank of the river to reduce flooding in Bundaberg East.

It would require construction of two floodgates, and would prevent floodwaters from the Burnett River backing up into Bundaberg South for events up to the 1.5 per cent AEP1 flood event.

The levee would provide protection for about 440 properties.

A flood-gate structure would be required across Saltwater Creek to prevent Burnett River back-up flooding but allow local floods to pass.

3. Solar farming

SOLAR POWER: Bundaberg is driving forward with solar. EIWA Solar Bundaberg Pty Ltd

PROJECTS valued at more than $755 million have either been approved by or are before Bundaberg Regional Council for assessment.

One project, a $210 million 120 mega watt solar farm, the largest in the district, is being built near Childers and will contain 400,000 panels on a 180-hectare site.

Enertec PV Australia Pty Ltd lodged material change of use applications to develop a 108.8-megawatt solar facility near Bullyard, and a 77- megawatt facility off Hummock Rd on Three Chain Rd.

A proposed commercial-scale $75 million, 42-megawatt solar facility on the 73.81 hectare parcel of land near the Bundaberg Ring Rd is expected to create 30 jobs during construction.

4. Hopes for new hospital

A NEW hospital in in the CBD was also on the cards as part of the proposed CBD revitalisation project.

It is hoped the hospital would bring students and professionals to Bundaberg.

Wide Bay Hospital and Health board chairwoman Peta Jamieson said a location had not been set, but the project was a top priority.

Mayor Jack Dempsey started a petition to make it a Level 5.

5. Macadamias Australia processing facility

GOING NUTS: Trevor Steinhardt is preparing for Macadamias Australia to launch into the Chinese market. Mike Knott BUN151111MAC2

LAST year it was announced a $11.7 million expansion to Macadamias Australia Bundaberg factory and retail outlet would create jobs, drive a buoyant visitor market and significantly expand the company's macadamia processing capacity.

The factory is now in the last stages of design and should be fully operational in 2020, ready to crack into the Chinese market.

Bundaberg produces about 40 per cent of Australia's total crop of 48,000 tonnes and in 2016 China imported 49,000 tonnes of macadamias from across the world.

6. Burnett Heads marina

SYDNEY'S BH Developments QLD Pty Ltd (BHD) lodged a development application with Bundaberg Regional Council for the integrated marina and resort project, set to transform the area into a vibrant tourism, lifestyle and leisure precinct.

If approved, the Gateway Marina development would be on the shore of Burnett Heads Boat Harbour, at the mouth of the Burnett River, behind Burnett Heads Holiday Park and between the Bundaberg VMR office and South Head Parklands.

Plans for the state-of-the-art marina include a automated, 24-hour fuel dock linked to a vibrant marina village offering water's edge, short-stay accommodation, boutique retail stores, cafes and restaurants, gymnasium and offices.

An adjacent residential precinct with low-rise apartments, waterfront villas and a hotel resort and convention centre with eco-villas will be linked via the public waterfront boardwalk.

7. Innes Park development

NEW RESORT: Bargara Shores proposes ocean front lifestyle. Contributed

AN OCEANFRONT, world-class Bargara resort development, with more than 340 homes, was submitted to Bundaberg Regional Council.

The Bargara Shores over 50s lifestyle resort will be set between Woongarra Scenic Drive and Logan Rd, Innes Park North and developed by AEP Developments.

If approved, director Andre Hayek said the goal would be to have residents feel like they were on holidays every day of the year.

Mr Hayek said the demand for lifestyle resorts had grown rapidly as baby boomers and empty-nesters realised there was an alternative to the typical deferred management fee retirement villages, a model that had received a lot of criticism over the past few years.

8. Elliott Heads estate

A NEW era for the seaside community will begin with a $60 million development.

Bundaberg Regional Council has approved a "major development breakthrough" of a 262-lot master plan, Ocean Heights Estate.

Edals Investments owns the estate and director Dale Hancock said it was confidence in the region and feedback from southerners that prompted the development.

"The infrastructure agreement for the masterplanned estate has been agreed with (the) council and Edals is pleased to be investing in sewerage infrastructure to bring gravity sewers to the new masterplanned development," Mr Hancock said.

9. Five-storey development

A FIVE-STOREY development containing a mix of short-term accommodation, a restaurant, multiple dwellings and a function facility was provided with development approval for a material change of use.

The development, on two lots at the rear of KFC and the Caltex Service Station on Quay St, also contains 72 on-site car parking spaces.

Planning and Development portfolio spokesman Cr Ross Sommerfeld said the development represented a substantial investment and demonstrated the confidence investors had in the region.

"There is a lot to like about this particular application as it provides such diversification in catering to permanent and short-term accommodation needs, restaurant and function facilities and swimming pool and all with views of the nearby Burnett River," Cr Sommerfeld said.

"This building at five storeys is within the maximum allowable height limit for the area. Additionally it is proposed to construct 16 single accommodation units and 16 double units.

"A strong emphasis on environmentally sustainable outcomes have been included in the planning, with significant landscaping and the installation of energy-efficient wind turbines to harness electricity.

"The wind turbines are virtually silent in operation and have the added benefit of being able to be removed during significant weather events."

10. CBD revitalisation think-tank

BOOMING REGION: Bundaberg CBD East and the Burnett River. mike knott

THE council announced mammoth dreams to reinvigorate the central business district, and bring more professionals to Bundaberg.

Some of the council's suggestions included a level five hospital, riverside parklands, a new cultural art gallery, water recreation facility, a CBD university campus and main street upgrades.