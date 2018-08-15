Ten kitties need homes by Monday

PORJECT 65: Tippy is one of the cats who desperately needs to find a home.

TEN cats are in desperate need for a new home by Monday.

The felines are what remains of the 65 that were taken in by Avoca woman Marilyn Ford.

Last month Ms Ford was ordered to rehome 62 of the cats after Bundaberg Regional Council received a complaint from a neighbour about the number of animals coming from a vacant block of land adjacent to the property.

Hearing the plea for help, Bundaberg's Katie Cordin stepped in and set up a group called Project 65.

The project has worked tirelessly to rehome or foster out the majority of the cats and kittens.

Miss Cordin said they were down to needing only 10 emergency homes as D day approached.

"By Monday all the cats need to be gone,” she said.

"I didn't know Marilyn before this and we all just need to help.”

If you have room in your home, go to the Facebook page 'Project 65 Bundaberg Cats Needing Rescue' to find out how you can help.