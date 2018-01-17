Ten films to put on the must-watch list

TO WATCH: Saoirse Ronan stars as Mary Stuart in the movie Mary Queen of Scots.

ALTHOUGH 2018 promises to be a year full of film releases telling a variety of stories, two big trends are already apparent: superheroes and female stories.

Here are 10 films to put on your list this year:

1. Breath

Based on Tim Winton's international bestselling novel set in mid-70s coastal Australia. Two teenage boys, hungry for discovery, form an unlikely friendship with a mysterious older adventurer who pushes them to take risks that will have a lasting impact on their lives.

2. 12 Strong

Byron Bay power couple Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky star in this film telling the true story of the response of the US army's Green Berets after the 9/11 attack.

3. Aquaman

Arthur Curry learns he is the heir to the underwater kingdom of Atlantis, and must step forward to lead his people and be a hero to the world. Starring Jason Momoa, Amber Heard and Nicole Kidman.

4. Mary Queen of Scots

Saoirse Ronan, Margot Robbie, Gemma Chan and Vanessa Redgrave star. Mary Stuart's attempt to overthrow her cousin Elizabeth I, finds her condemned to years of imprisonment before facing execution.

5. Annihilation

Tessa Thompson and Natalie Portman star in this film about a biologist who signs up for a dangerous, secret expedition where the laws of nature don't apply.

6. Mary Magdalene

Rooney Mara, Joaquin Phoenix, Chiwetel Ejiofor are the stars in this film that also features Australia's Ryan Corr as Joseph.

7. Black Panther

After the events of Captain America: Civil War, King T'Challa returns home to the reclusive, technologically advanced African nation of Wakanda to serve as his country's new leader. However, T'Challa soon finds that he is challenged for the throne.

8. Ocean's Eight

Danny Ocean's estranged sister Debbie attempts to pull off the heist of the century. Stars Sandra Bullock, Cate Blanchett, Helena Bonham-Carter, Anne Hathaway, Dakota Fanning and Olivia Munn.

9. Mary Poppins Returns

In Depression-era London, a now-grown Jane and Michael Banks, along with Michael's three children, are visited by the enigmatic Mary Poppins following a personal loss.

10. Peter Rabbit

Starring Australia's Margot Robbie and Elizabeth Debicki, this animated adaptation of Beatrix Potter's classic tale is poised to be a popular family release this year.