Temps to hit the mid-30s as storm brews

BEACH HOLIDAY: Addison and Indiana Pyle make a splash at the mouth of the Elliott River.
Mikayla Haupt
by

THERE'S a storm brewing and it's headed towards Bundy.

Despite the mercury being set to rise again today, tomorrow the sky is forecast to open and pour down on the Bundaberg region.

The Bureau of Meteorology has predicted temperatures of up to 34 degrees and storms in the afternoon.

While only sticking around on Sunday, the rain is being brought on by an east northeast shift in the surface trough, leading to showers and storms over areas to its east over central and eastern Queensland.

According to the bureau, showers and storms are most likely over eastern districts south of Bundaberg, with some severe thunderstorms possible in the Rum City.

After the new year storms, Bundy has almost recorded the same amount of rainfall that was recorded for January 2017.

January stats

Highest daily rainfall: 252mm on January 27, 2013

Highest daily temperature: 37.1 degrees on January 31, 1995

2018 rain so far: 50.8mm

2017 rain: 56.4mm

2016 rain: 301.4mm

