Temps to hit mid-30s on Saturday

OUTLOOK SUNNY: Brenda Simpson shared this photo of the beach at Bargara, which will be a good spot to cool off this weekend.

THE weather conditions have been absolutely superb in terms of beach weather for the past week - we have had more warm temperatures, sunny skies and only light winds.

The good news for beach-goers is that this will continue through today and tomorrow, but we do look set to see an increase in wind strength possibly by late Saturday afternoon, but more likely through Sunday.

It will also be very hot this weekend, with the mercury expected to climb to about 33-34 degrees tomorrow and Sunday. There is relief in sight with thunderstorms expected Sunday afternoon/evening ahead of a cooler SE wind change early next week. Today's winds will be from the E this morning at around 10 knots before they swing more from the E/NE this afternoon and then by tomorrow these winds will be blowing more from the N/NE at around 10-15 knots - although they could be slightly stronger by late afternoon.

On Sunday we can expect the winds to be around 15-20 knots from the N/NW in the morning and then gust to 20-25 knots during the day.

Swimming

Swimming conditions have been really good once again during the past week and we can expect them to remain very similar through today and even tomorrow morning, with just some choppier conditions starting to develop by tomorrow afternoon.

Sunday, however, will be a different story with very choppy conditions expected on those north-facing beaches along with a strong side sweep running from left to right along these beaches. Swimmers will need to look for protected locations if swimming on Sunday - Elliott Heads and Kellys Beach will be the picks.

Over the next few days, the best swimming conditions will be from very early morning through until mid-morning and then again around the late afternoon period, although it will be a bit choppier by then. Be on the lookout for blue bottles again this weekend too with the increasing northerly winds across the weekend expected to bring more of these stingers onto our local beaches. With the high tide heights again building over the next few days, just be careful around the creek and river mouths during the run-out stage of the tide due to the large amount of tidal movement.

If you are swimming, please check with the lifesavers or lifeguards, read any safety signage or messages and, most importantly, remember to swim only at patrolled beaches, during patrol times and always between the red and yellow flags - remember, if we can't see you, we can't save you.

Beach patrols: Today - 8am-6pm at Kellys Beach, Nielson Park and Agnes Water only; 9am-5pm at Elliott Heads, Oaks Beach and Moore Park, plus a roving lifeguard in the Bundaberg region and early morning RWC surveillance patrols from 6am around the Bargara and Mon Repos Beaches.

Saturday and Sunday - 8am-6pm at Elliott Heads, Kellys Beach, Nielson Park, Oaks Beach, Moore Park and Agnes Water, plus a roving lifeguard in the Bundaberg region and early Mmrning RWC surveillance patrols from 6am around the Bargara and Mon Repos Beaches.

Weekdays - From Monday next week - 8am-6pm at Kellys Beach and Agnes Water only; 9am-5pm at Elliott Heads, Nielson Park, Oaks Beach and Moore Park, plus a roving lifeguard in the Bundaberg region and early morning RWC surveillance patrols from 6am around the Bargara and Mon Repos Beaches.

Surfing

Wave heights across the weekend are forecast to remain quite small but will increase on Sunday. However, it will be with a strong N/NW wind blowing, meaning that your best hopes of finding a wave will probably be at Kellys Beach (northern end) or around the mouth of the Elliott River. But, fingers crossed, the expected SE wind change expected overnight on Sunday will bring some better surf conditions through the early part of next week.

Events

Round 2 of the Wide Bay Capricorn Branch Premiership Series is on tomorrow at Agnes Water Main Beach. Good luck to all local surf lifesavers competing.