Temps to climb across Bundy: what you need to know

YOU'D be forgiven if you thought summer was already upon us in the Bundaberg region.

While a large portion of the state is experiencing heatwave-like conditions, the Bundaberg region has seen the mercury rise "about 6-degrees above average”, according to the Bureau of Meteorology senior forecaster Gabriel Branescu.

Mr Branescu said the average maximum temperature for Bundaberg in October was 27 degrees but today and Sunday has 33 degree temperatures forecast.

BoM's records state the highest temperature for a Bundaberg October is 35.8 degrees, which was recorded on October 31, 2001.

And while that temperature surpasses the month's average, in March last year Bundaberg recorded 38.5 degrees.

Mr Branescu said the above-average temperatures were brought on by a number of factors including clear skies and dry conditions.

Relief from the heat isn't expected to come to the region until Monday, when Mr Branescu said the mercury was forecast to drop back around the average.

He said Monday's temperature was at a familiar 28 degrees and the chance of any substantial rain in this time was slim.

BoM's site says about 10mm is expected to fall during next week.

Yesterday, Queensland Ambulance Service Director of Clinical Quality and Patient Safety Tony Hucker shared a message of heat-safety for the state.

He said those at most risk during heat events were the young, old and sick.

"You need to just be careful, pay attention to what the day might unfold,” Mr Hucker said.

"...stay inside, stay where it's cool, wear some loose fitted clothing, keep your fluids up, avoid caffeinated and sweet drinks.

"For those people that need to do things outside, try and avoid the hottest part of the day.

"The problem with heat-related illness is it can sneak up on you - you just don't know it's coming until you're actually quite ill.”

This morning the RSPCA was urging pet owners to be aware of heat stress on their animals.

"A dog can survive for days without food, but in these temperatures, if they don't have shade or can't reach water they'll die,” said RSPCA Qld spokesperson Michael Beatty.

"A rope or a chain can easily become entangled in furniture or plants and that can be fatal.

"It's far better to make the yard or courtyard secure and then it won't be necessary to tether the dog in the first place.

"We would also recommend that there are at least two to three containers of water in case one gets knocked over.”