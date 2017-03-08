Temps and emotions run high over summer

DECEMBER to March has been an emotional time for the Bundaberg region, with the Climate Council labelling it "angry”.

The intense summer heat was 1.8 degrees above the average mean maximum temperature and a lack of rain saw Bundaberg break records and become officially drought declared last Friday.

The Rum City recorded the lowest February rainfall on record with 1.8mm and the hottest day since the Bureau of Meteorology began keeping records on Monday with a sweltering 39 degrees.

The Climate Council's latest report, Angry Summer 2016/17: Climate Change Supercharging Extreme Weather, has found most of Australia endured the intense summer, with more than 200 record-breaking extreme weather events driven by climate change.

Councillor and climate scientist Professor Will Steffen said the effects of climate change touched every state and territory throughout the summer, with particularly intense heat and rainfall events.

"We've seen more than 200 records broken in just 90 days as a result of climate change,” he said.

"We're experiencing unprecedented extreme heat and setting new records at an alarming rate, with every part of Australia feeling the impact.”

The highest daily maximum temperature on record for the city over the summer months was 34.3 degrees in February, 33.5 degrees in January and 34.7 degrees in December.

He said climate change was driving hotter, longer and more frequent heatwaves, and the warmer atmosphere was holding more water vapour, stacking the odds towards more intense rainfall in the future.