Temperatures to plummet in Bundy as winter nears

COOL CHANGE: Bundaberg will see minimums of 9 degrees this week.

COOL CHANGE: Bundaberg will see minimums of 9 degrees this week. Jodie Bryant

BUNDY show goers will need to rug up this week as a cool change blows through.

Wednesday and Friday will both see minimums of nine degrees, with Friday seeing a maximum of only 20 degrees.

Meteorologist from the Bureau of Meteorology Aditi Sharan said the cool change will begin kicking in from tomorrow (Tuesday).

"We have a surface trough passing through today (Monday) and behind it there is a cooler and dryer air mass,” she said.

"Generally things should start to cool down from there.”

Ms Sharan said there was also a slight chance of rain.

"At the moment it's a bit uncertain because it's still early,” she said.

"There is a trough system that could be intensifying.

"Over the weekend there is a slight chance of a shower on Saturday and a medium chance on Sunday.”

She said if it does rain, it won't be much.

"Over the Wide Bay region we are going to see between 0-3mm on Saturday and up to 1mm on Sunday,” she said.

"But it won't be very heavy.”