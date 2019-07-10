Menu
WINTER WOES: Locals will be reaching for their blankets and Ugg boots.
Temperatures set to drop this week

Chris Burns
10th Jul 2019 4:48 PM
MINIMUM temperatures are expected to be slightly below average within the next week.

A Bureau of Meteorology spokeswoman said the temperatures should cool down to be between 8 and 10 degrees overnight up until at least the following Wednesday.

The weekend and the following days were expected to be mostly sunny with maximum temperatures expected to drop to 22 degrees.

She said there was some cloud today bringing the best chance of rain.

There is a slight chance it could rain tomorrow morning but the clouds would clear up by the afternoon.

That's the most likely time for it to rain within the next week.

Some moisture on the coast would dry out through south westerly winds by the weekend.

These conditions were average for the month of July, with the month's average minimum temperature set at about 10 degrees, the BOM spokeswoman said.

