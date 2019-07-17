Menu
Cane fire smoke blanketed the Burnett Heads Road at sunset on Monday evening.
ICY START: Temps plummet to 2.7 degrees in parts of region

Geordi Offord
17th Jul 2019 8:32 AM
IT WAS another chilly night in the Bundaberg region and the single digit temperatures are set to stick around for another couple of days.

Bundaberg got to a cool 7.8 degrees over night, with Gayndah plummeting to an icy 2.7 degrees.

Meteorologist David Crock from the Bureau of Meteorology said the cold temperatures were caused by a cool and dry air mass.

"There's a really cool and dry air mass being pushed up by a high pressure system from South Australia which is causing those cold temperatures in the morning," he said.

"We'll probably see two or three more mornings with these temperatures and over the weekend we'll see more moisture come ashore with onshore winds.

"This will make the temperatures overnight more mild and not as cold."

Mr Crock said there was a slight chance of rain for the region on Sunday and Monday.

