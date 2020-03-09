Temperatures on the rise again

Luca Maingot and Madison Kelly shelter from the rain at St Joseph's School in Childers.

RAIN and below average temperatures are predicted to be short lived as the drizzly and cool weather is expected to end tomorrow.

A spokeswoman from the Bureau of Meteorology said a south-easterly wind change brought the cooler temperatures and heavier rain.

“From tomorrow the sea change will push north,” the spokeswoman said.

“There will be some isolated coastal showers and then it will clear up towards the end of the week for a clear weekend.

“From tomorrow there will be less cloud cover so things will warm up but it will still be windy so there might still be a bit of a chill factor.”

Tomorrow’s temperatures are predicted to be between 22 and 29 degrees.

Similarly, Wednesday’s temperatures are likely to span between 21 and 29 degrees.

Over the next couple of days tides are predicted to be abnormally high with the potential for the highest tide of the year.