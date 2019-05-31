Menu
Parts of Queensland have dropped to -5C this morning one day before the official arrival of winter. File picture
Weather

-5C as Queensland races into winter

by Caitlin Smith
31st May 2019 6:28 AM
TEMPERATURES have dipped below -5C in parts of Queensland this morning as winter arrives a day early.

Applethorpe on the Granite Belt is the coldest part of the state, with the temperature dropping from -4.4 at 5am to -5.6C at just after 6am.

However, it felt even colder than that on the ground with an apparent temperature of -8.3C.

Also on the Darling Downs, it was -3.3 at Dalby and -4.2C at Oakey.

The temperature dropped to -3 at Warwick and -3.4C at Wellcamp Airport just out Toowoomba.

In Brisbane, the temperature was 8.6C just before 6am, with an apparent temperature of 5.5C.

It was colder at Brisbane Airport at 6.6C, while it was 6.4C at Archerfield.

On the Gold Coast it was 10.8C at Coolangatta and 8.5C at the Gold Coast Seaway.

It was 10.6C at the Sunshine Coast Airport.

Further west, it was .7C at Charleville and .6C at Roma.

The temperatures plunged in the state's Channel Country, with the mercury dropping to 4.9C in Birdsville and 3.5C at Thargomindah.

In the north-west, it was 8.4 at Urandangi at 6.20am and 11.1C at Mount Isa.

