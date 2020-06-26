Menu
Telstra say service interruptions in Bundaberg were due to works at the Hummock to prepare the area for 5G. Photo: Brian Cassidy
Telstra explains service interruptions in Bundaberg

Zachary O'Brien
, zachary.obrien@news-mail.com.au
26th Jun 2020 2:31 PM
PLANNED upgrades on the Hummock has meant mobile phone service has been patchy for some locals for the past few days, but things should return to normal in the coming days.

Telstra’s regional general manager May Boisen said the interruptions to services related to the rollout of 5G in Bundaberg.

“While we’ve carefully planned this upgrade work in stages to minimise disruption our customers may notice some impact to mobile services,” she said.

“We send out text messages to customers ahead of and during of the upgrade work to ensure they have time to plan ahead.”

The text message from Telstra was sent out at least four days before works began on June 22.

“Telstra is upgrading its mobile network around The Hummock with work to take place over six days commencing 22/06/2020,” the text from Telstra read.

Ms Boisen said the end result would mean better services for Telstra customers in the region.

“We know there’s never a perfect time to schedule upgrade work and we apologise for the interruption but once we’re finished it’ll mean better services for our customers,” she said.

