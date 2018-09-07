Menu
SERVICE WARNING: Telstra thanks customers for their patience during upgrades which may effect mobile phone service. Mikayla Haupt
Phone company advises of service disruptions

Toni Benson-Rogan
7th Sep 2018 3:35 PM
ARE you with Telstra and did you receive a text about service disruptions?

The telecommunications giant yesterday announced that Bundaberg region customers could experience disruptions while upgrades take place at the Svensson Heights tower.

Town planner Patrick Krusi said it would be a standard upgrade to increase capacity and add two extra frequencies to the tower.

The installation is regarded as a low-impact facility under the Telecommunications Determination 2018.

"Basically any existing site that has equipment up there we can just swap out panel antennas or add more so it won't require any local planning approval," Mr Krusi said.

Telstra area general manager May Boisen said Bundaberg customers were relying on mobile connectivity more than ever.

"We're staying ahead of this demand by increasing network capacity in and around Svensson Heights. This will allow us to continue to offer our local customers Australia's fastest most reliable mobile service," Ms May said.

A number of sectors need to be shut down at different stages of the upgrade for health and safety reasons which may result in coverage issues for multiple areas of Bundaberg over coming days.

"We understand there may be some inconvenience and we thank residents for their patience, as the upgrades will provide longer term improvements to services in the area for our customers."

