Tell us what you really think, Bundaberg

We're asking for your thoughts on the Rum City.

WHAT do you really think about the social issues, about gender and about other races?

The NewsMail is tackling some controversial topics with a series of polls asking what locals really think about the big issues and about people in the community.

Are we a tolerant, forward-thinking city, or are we more conservative and reserved?

Have a say in our polls below.

Please note that these polls have been set to the most secure mode, which means that to keep the poll as accurate as possible, you will only be able to vote once and you may only be able to vote once per household.

Reader poll Do you honestly like living in Bundaberg? Yes I love it

Yes and no

Not really, but I feel obliged to say I do

I hate living in Bundaberg

Bundaberg makes me feel hopeless

Bundaberg makes me feel full of potential Vote View Results

Reader poll Poverty is a problem here. What are your thoughts? We need more jobs and if we have more jobs, more people will work.

The poor are only poor because they have no initiative.

The poor are poor because they have no opportunities.

The poor are poor because they don't have enough hope.

The poor are poor because they want to live on the dole. Vote View Results

Reader poll How do you feel about other people in Bundaberg? They're rude, pushy and small-minded. They gossip too much and are too involved in others' business.

They're like people anywhere - good, bad and indifferent.

Bundaberg people are fun, friendly and good to know.

Bundaberg people are friendlier than those in other places. Vote View Results

Reader poll How do you feel about gender? Women and men have a place and it should remain traditional.

Gender shouldn't matter in life, you are who you are. Vote View Results

Reader poll What about race? I admit to being racist against at least one other race other than my own.

I am racist against several other races other than my own.

I am not racist - everyone is equal and should be judged on merit.

I am not racist and love other races and think that the more the merrier. Vote View Results

Reader poll Do you use illegal drugs? Yes, I use drugs often.

No, I don't use drugs.

I used to use drugs but I have stopped.

I use drugs sometimes. Vote View Results

Reader poll How do you feel about smoking? I'm a smoker and I believe I should be allowed to smoke where I want.

I am a smoker and believe in having smoke-free areas.

I am a non-smoker. Vote View Results

Reader poll How often do you use alcohol? I never drink.

I rarely drink or drink sometimes.

I drink daily. Vote View Results

Reader poll How happy are you? Very happy.

Moderately happy.

Unhappy.

Depressed. Vote View Results