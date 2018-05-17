Tell us what you really think, Bundaberg
WHAT do you really think about the social issues, about gender and about other races?
The NewsMail is tackling some controversial topics with a series of polls asking what locals really think about the big issues and about people in the community.
Are we a tolerant, forward-thinking city, or are we more conservative and reserved?
Have a say in our polls below.
Please note that these polls have been set to the most secure mode, which means that to keep the poll as accurate as possible, you will only be able to vote once and you may only be able to vote once per household.