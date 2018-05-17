Menu
We're asking for your thoughts on the Rum City.
News

Tell us what you really think, Bundaberg

Crystal Jones
by
17th May 2018 2:46 PM

WHAT do you really think about the social issues, about gender and about other races? 

The NewsMail is tackling some controversial topics with a series of polls asking what locals really think about the big issues and about people in the community. 

Are we a tolerant, forward-thinking city, or are we more conservative and reserved? 

Have a say in our polls below. 

Please note that these polls have been set to the most secure mode, which means that to keep the poll as accurate as possible, you will only be able to vote once and you may only be able to vote once per household.

Do you honestly like living in Bundaberg?

Poverty is a problem here. What are your thoughts?

How do you feel about other people in Bundaberg?

How do you feel about gender?

What about race?

Do you use illegal drugs?

How do you feel about smoking?

How often do you use alcohol?

How happy are you?

If there was one thing you'd improve about Bundaberg, what would it be?

Bundaberg News Mail

