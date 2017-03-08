Tell pollies your NBN woes tomorrow

The NBN will soon be turned on in Eidsvold and Mundubbera. Photo Tobi Loftus / Central & North Burnett Times

IF YOU have had issues with your NBN service, tomorrow you will have a chance to voice your concerns with politicians.

Stephen Jones MP, Shadow Minister for Regional Communications, will be joined Anthony Chisholm, Deputy Labor Senator, and Leanne Donaldson, Member for Bundaberg to meet with local residents to discuss NBN issues faced by the region.

The event will be an opportunity for Bundaberg locals to ask questions about various regional and communications issues, including mobile blackspots, NBN complaints and roll-out, and the Wide Bay Regional Jobs Package delay.

All are welcome to attend.

When: 2-3pm, Thursday, March 9

Where: Queensland Council Of Unions, 44 Maryborough St, Bundaberg.