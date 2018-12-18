Teeth sheared off in brutal after-party bashing

Lawrence Peter Wright, 20, has been jailed after pleading guilty to causing grievous bodily harm.

Lawrence Peter Wright, 20, has been jailed after pleading guilty to causing grievous bodily harm. Contributed

A TRAUMATISED bashing victim is facing a lifetime of pain and up to $50,000 in dental bills while his attacker will walk free after four months in jail.

Buderim man Lawrence Peter Wright, 20, was sentenced on Friday to 18 months in jail, suspended after serving four, for bashing Luke Crowhurst after an 18th birthday party in Mountain Creek last year.

Wright pleaded guilty in Maroochydore District Court to grievous bodily harm.

Mr Crowhurst was punched and kicked while he was on the ground after an argument between the two turned violent shortly after midnight on June 24.

Assault victim Luke Crowhurst has needed extensive dental treatment since being bashed last year. Contributed

He was knocked unconscious, two of his teeth were sheared off at the gum and his mouth seriously disfigured as a result.

His mother Sarah said dental bills had already reached about $8000 and future bills could reach as high as $50,000 as teeth are pulled out and replaced.

"The last 18 months has been traumatic for me and my family and has messed up my start to life," Mr Crowhurst, 19, said.

"Due to the damage to my teeth it will be something that never goes away and I will have to live the rest of my life with.

"I am trying to put it behind me but with the huge financial costs in the future I am finding it extremely difficult."

A schedule of facts detailed how Mr Crowhurst and Wright had argued at a party before leaving at separate times with friends.

Mr Crowhurst and a friend encountered Wright and four others on a bridge in the Brightwater estate as they walked home.

They argued again, with Mr Crowhurst telling an "aggressive" Wright something like "we don't want no beef".

Their argument became more heated before Wright pushed Mr Crowhurst, who pushed back.

Court documents showed Mr Crowhurst grabbed Wright by his shirt and threw two punches, which grazed the left side of his face.

Wright punched Mr Crowhurst three times, knocking him to the ground.

He punched Mr Crowhurst another four or five times to the head and face while he was on the ground and then kicked him in the face.

Mr Crowhurst was unconscious and did not move for about eight seconds.

Wright and a friend left the scene.

A patrolling police car stopped to pick up Mr Crowhurst and took him to hospital.

About a week after the incident a woman, who had been at the assault scene, told Wright "I hope you go to jail because that was not self-defence".

Wright replied "I know, adrenaline just kicked in and I couldn't stop".

He was interviewed by police about a month after the assault.

Court documents showed he told them he punched Mr Crowhurst three times but was not sure if he had kicked him.

Wright said it was wrong of him to punch Mr Crowhurst and that he was very sorry.

He also said Mr Crowhurst was very aggressive and fiery.

Sarah said her son had undergone significant counselling on top of his dental work.

"He is not the same," Sarah said.

"He is very anxious.

"He just wants to get away from the Coast."

She said she didn't think Wright's sentence was enough but was just glad her son had survived.

"I've got huge medical bills that we can't afford but I've got my son."