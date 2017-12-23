Menu
Teeth knocked out in brutal late-night pub fight

A man has been rushed to hospital after a fight in a pub in Childers.
A BRUTAL late-night fight at a local pub has left a man with several broken teeth and cuts to his face.

About midnight, a man was at Federal Hotel along Churchill Street, Childers when he became involved in a physical altercation with a 31-year-old man from Apple Tree Creek.

The offender punched the other man in the face, knocking him to the ground.

Police say the injured man sustained several broken teeth, cuts and other injuries to his face as well as concussion.

He was transported to Bundaberg Hospital.

The offender left the pub in the company of two other men and police are still searching for him.

It's the second violent incident in Childers in the past fortnight after 90-year-old Doug Dilger was brutally bashed in his own home.

The usually quiet town was shaken by the home invasion and this incident will undoubtedly do nothing to quell community concerns.

If you have information for police, phone Policelink on 131 444 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

