Teens to open Bundy Timomatic show

IT'S MY LIFE: Ariana Brogden and Hayley Wheeler are backing up Tim OMatic. Mike Knott BUN060718ITSMYLIFE1

TWO Bundaberg girls have sung in front of Prince Charles and now they will be the opening act for an award-winning artist.

It's all in the hope it will put an end to bullying and to highlight youth suicide.

Ariana Brogden, 15, and Hayley Wheeler, 13, will be the opening act for Australia's Got Talent star and singer of hit songs including Parachute and Set It Off, Timomatic.

He will be in Bundaberg for one night only tonight.

The pair is excited to open the show for the singer and will use a combination of country and rap music to deliver the powerful message.

They formed the duo that performed Those Words Can Hurt earlier this year after they'd both experienced bullying, online and in person.

Ariana said she was cyber bullied via social media and it was something she hoped no one would ever go through.

Hayley said the bullying was physical and name calling.

The teens said they were excited for the gig with Timomatic.

Their manager Pete O'Brien said it was exciting for the girls who were also releasing a song this month.

"The song, It's My Life, is about getting through things, such as youth suicide, to give kids hope,” Mr O'Brien said.

"The girls realise they are helping other kids by doing this.

"They've had more than 70,000 view on YouTube.”

Mr O'Brien said the girls were taking a stand to the younger generation bullying was not acceptable.

"The girls have a connection to other young people,” he said.