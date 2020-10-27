Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Trial dates for teens facing child exploitation charges over bashing video
Trial dates for teens facing child exploitation charges over bashing video
Crime

Teens to face trial over bashing video

by Toby Vue
27th Oct 2020 12:32 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

TRIAL dates have been tentatively set for two teenagers accused of filming the brutal assault of a Cairns schoolgirl then posting the video on social media.

The footage of a 13-year-old boy and 16-year-old girl allegedly attacking and robbing a 15-year-old girl in Bentley Park in February was posted on Instagram before going viral and being shown by multiple media outlets.

In a landmark decision in September, Cairns District Court judge Dean Morzone found the charges of production and distribution of child exploitation material laid on the 13-year-old boy and 16-year-old girl were appropriate.

It came after prosecutors argued the alleged offending should fall under the same legislation as child pornography offenders.

Community Newsletter SignUp

 

The teenagers have pleaded guilty to robbery with ­violence but have not pleaded to the child exploitation charges.

In Cairns Children's Court on Monday, Judge Tracy Fantin and legal representatives set December 9 and 10 as tentative dates for a judge-only trial.

Originally published as Teens to face trial over bashing video

More Stories

bashing juvenile social media teen crime

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Facebook Marketplace seller cops hundreds in fines

        Premium Content Facebook Marketplace seller cops hundreds in fines

        News CRIME doesn't pay and as one Facebook Marketplace seller who is now hundreds of dollars out of pocket discovered, the reward isn't worth the risk.

        Battle for Bundy heats up with phone poll

        Premium Content Battle for Bundy heats up with phone poll

        News THE battle for the seat of Bundaberg is heating up, with a telephone poll hitting...

        OPERATION STOPPER: Two people charged, hundreds checked

        Premium Content OPERATION STOPPER: Two people charged, hundreds checked

        News A Pine Creek man is due to appear in court for allegedly obstructing a police...

        New Bundy grocery store to focus on plant-based foods

        Premium Content New Bundy grocery store to focus on plant-based foods

        News A NEW store is opening in Bundaberg, offering a wide range of vegan and vegetarian...