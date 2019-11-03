Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Three people were taken to hospital after a crash on the Bruce Highway last night.
Three people were taken to hospital after a crash on the Bruce Highway last night.
Breaking

Teens suffer head, chest injuries in Bruce Hwy crash

Shayla Bulloch
3rd Nov 2019 8:34 AM | Updated: 9:45 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

TEENAGERS are among multiple people injured in a serious crash on the Bruce Highway last night.

Paramedics rushed to the single-vehicle crash on the southbound lanes at Palmview about 6.57pm to reports of three people injured.

Critical care paramedics treated a woman in her late teens for chest and abdominal injuries, and a man is his teens for neck injuries.

A man in his 20s was also treated for head injuries.

A spokesman from Queensland Ambulance Service said the car crashed into a safety barrier.

All patients were taken to Sunshine Coast University Hospital in a stable condition.

bruce highway crash editors picks injuries
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        House 'well involved' by flames, Scenes of Crime on site

        House 'well involved' by flames, Scenes of Crime on site

        News FIREYS are still at the scene of a house fire at Sharon, with all emergency services called just after 6am.

        UPDATE: How quick-thinking dad saved family at Fraser Island

        premium_icon UPDATE: How quick-thinking dad saved family at Fraser Island

        News Family lucky to be alive after car rolls and lands in water

        Bundy aged care advocates not surprised by horror findings

        premium_icon Bundy aged care advocates not surprised by horror findings

        News 'It didn’t come as a shock, it wasn’t worse than what we expected'

        How to pick a Melbourne Cup winner

        How to pick a Melbourne Cup winner

        Horses Don't know who to back in the Melbourne Cup? Find tips here