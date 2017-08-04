Teens rebuild farm house at Goodwood

WIN-WIN: Member for Bundaberg Leanne Donaldson says people who complete the program are less likely to reoffend.

TWENTY teenagers heading down the wrong path have spent the past six months refurbishing a farm house at Peirson Memorial Farm.

Member for Bundaberg Leanne Donaldson said the graduates were part of Youth Justice Queensland's Transition to Success program.

The students gained nationally recognised certificate qualifications through the program and Ms Donaldson said the community would reap the benefits of the changes in the young people.

"T2S helps young people get back to school, into further education or into jobs with the ultimate goal of preventing reoffending,” Ms Donaldson said.

"More than 80 per cent of young people in the youth justice system reoffend after 12 months. For T2S graduates, that figure is greatly improved with more than two-thirds not reoffending within 12 months.”

Team co-ordinator for Bundaberg Youth Justice Service Centre, Robyn Irwin, said the teenagers' involvement in the program helped them gain a sense that they could live positive lives.

"Ten young people completely renovated the house, while a further 10 cleared and landscaped the gardens surrounding the house,” Ms Irwin said.

"They worked with a full range of trades to renovate every room in the house. They gyprocked walls, completely refurbished the kitchen, bathroom and laundry, and painted every room.”

"It's a total transformation and we're sure the community will benefit from this work for many years,” Ms Irwin said.

"T2S actively builds partnerships with the community to create opportunities for young people to go back to school, into further training or get a job.”