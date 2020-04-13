Teen’s new business helping COVID-19 shortages

SAFETY FIRST: Mackay teen Tom Stolberg is helping provide health care workers with PPE equipment through his part time business Make It Now.

ARMED with technology, time and know-how one Mackay teen is helping medical practices keep up with higher demands for personal protective equipment - PPE - during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Whitsunday Anglican School student Tom Stolberg, 17, began his part-time business Make It Now two years ago.

Using a 3D printer, Mr Stolberg has been servicing the mining and commercial sectors in Mackay and the Bowen Basin, making everything from scale models of equipment and small production run parts.

On March 28 Make It Now came to the notice of the medical industry and he was approached to begin making PPE face masks for Mackay region GPs, dentists and specialists.

"A big part of it is they want to be the best prepared they can be - prepared not only to protect themselves but to help protect and service the community," he said.

"They want to be ready and proactive, rather than reactive with COVID-19."

Mr Stolberg said the materials to make PPE had been in short supply, but he had been lucky to buy plenty of local supplies and had been keeping abreast of any upcoming shortages through friends in the south who also operate 3D printing services.

Mr Stolberg also hopes to expand his client base to the aged care sector.

To contact Mr Stolberg, visit www.makeitnow.com.au or email tom@makeitnow.com.au.