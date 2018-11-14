Pistol-whipped, stabbed in post-formal mugging

THE mother of one of two youths mugged after a Brisbane school formal says her son was pistol-whipped and stabbed.

The Year 11 student had a photo taken with his partner at a formal event and, because he wasn't graduating, went home before heading out again with friends to an after-party event where he planned to meet his girlfriend.

The victims, both 17, were attacked from behind by two men, who also robbed them as they walked through suburban Greenslopes around midnight.

Another teen who was with the two victims was able to run away and wasn't hurt.

The boys were taken to hospital but their injuries were not life-threatening.

The mother said one of the men had put a knife to her son's throat before he was stabbed.

He had two puncture wounds including one which was 4cm.

"Every single medical person to me said he is so lucky," the mother told The Courier-Mail.

"He has a minor nicking of his liver and a minor puncture of his stomach cavity.

"The things that really upset me the most is he gave the guy everything he asked for and he stabbed him afterwards.

"That has made me incredibly angry ... my son gave him everything he wanted."

A gun barrel was also used to hit him in the head, the mother said. She described the moment her son had been stabbed.

"He thought he had a water bottle," she said.

"He thought the knife punctured the water bottle and that was the liquid running down the back

"He didn't realise he had been stabbed."

Police believe the offenders may have escaped in a blue sedan, which was spotted by a patrol car a couple of hundred metres from the crime scene.

But the patrol car lost sight of the sedan before it was flagged down by the injured teens.

Police said the knife was 22cm in length, including the handle.

One of the boys described the firearm as looking similar to a police-issue Glock.

"It was no doubt a shock for them and they are certainly reeling from that experience," Detective Senior Sergeant Warren Gibbs said.

"Everyone, whether young boys or not, we've got the right to be able to walk around the streets and feel like we are safe.

"And clearly not be attacked and have our property stolen."

The mother appealed for anyone who had information to contact police.

"I grew up in Coorparoo and I have always felt safe in my area," she said.

"He was attacked outside of our local bakery. It's just mind blowing. I'm still in shock. I can't believe that it has happened."