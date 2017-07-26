Teen's life saved twice

Robert Andrews from Drivers College would like the Council to contribute towards his sewerage connection fee.

BUNDABERG teen Bella, avoided tragedy not once but twice with the skills she learnt at the Drivers Education complex.

"My grandparents bought the Drivers College course for me for my 16th Birthday and I have already used it,” she said.

"I was having a driving lesson with my mum when suddenly three kids darted out unexpectedly onto Walker St, a very busy road.

"I was able to use what I had learnt on the course to help me keep a cool head and avoid hitting them.”

Within a week of the first incident, Bella, was confronted with two cars along the Ring Rd where she could have been involved in a head-on collision.

"Using the brake and evade technique, I avoided this potential crash,” she said.

"This taught me to expect the unexpected and never assume someone else will take action - I would really recommend everyone to do the two day course as it teaches you all sorts of things.”

Bella's mother, who was in the car for both time said she was surprised by how much she had learn in that first session and then apply it.

"I doubt whether I could have done the same stopping procedure and kept a cool head and I have been driving for many year,” she said.