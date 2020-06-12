Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Three teenagers were arrested after a dramatic chase involving a stolen Porsche last night.
Three teenagers were arrested after a dramatic chase involving a stolen Porsche last night.
Breaking

Teens lead cops on wild chase in stolen Porsche

Ashley Carter
by
12th Jun 2020 6:40 AM | Updated: 7:29 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THREE teenagers will face court after a wild chase from the Gold Coast to the Sunshine Coast last night ended in a dramatic Bruce Highway arrest.

A police spokesman said a Porsche that was stolen from Daisy Hill on Wednesday was spotted about 7.30pm in Surfers Paradise and PolAir tracked it north to Caloundra. 

Multiple witnesses have reported seeing the Porsche "fly" past them on the road.

Tyre deflation devices were used on Caloundra Rd about 9.15pm and at 9.35pm the car came to a halt on the Bruce Highway at Landsborough.

Three teenagers were arrested and charged with dangerous driving and unlawful use of a vehicle. They are due to appear in Noosa Children's Court today.

More to come.

Community Newsletter SignUp

More Stories

caloundra rd polair porsche scd crime stolen car youth crime
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        The sky isn’t the limit for aviation students

        premium_icon The sky isn’t the limit for aviation students

        News St Luke’s Anglican School students are flying high as they take on aviation-related studies.

        Parole board responds to bid to stop keep Long behind bars

        premium_icon Parole board responds to bid to stop keep Long behind bars

        News Childers monster could be released on parole in a matter of weeks

        Man given parole after headbutting partner

        premium_icon Man given parole after headbutting partner

        News He appeared in Bundaberg Magistrates Court yesterday.

        Gov’t grants Bundy service provider full marks

        premium_icon Gov’t grants Bundy service provider full marks

        News Nmbers were expected to fall - but the opposite happened