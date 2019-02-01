Teens were on mission to watch sunrise before horror crash

Scene of serious car crash on Tamborine Mountain Gold Coast.

A CARLOAD of teenage boys hospitalised in a horror Tamborine Mountain crash had been on a mission to see the sunrise, it can be revealed.

Sarah Holden, the mother of a girl who was with the boys before and after the accident posted to Facebook: "They were up Tamborine (Mountain) watching the sunrise with my daughter and her friend.

"She was there when help came too. God I hope they all pull through. My heart breaks for their parents.

A photo posted to social media of one of the teenage boys injured in the horror Tamborine Mountain car smash on Beacon Road. Picture: Instagram, Soraya_Laws

"They made a mistake and now (they are) suffering. No-one deserves this."

Her shaken daughter visited the boys in hospital yesterday.

The police Forensic Crash Unit was still trying to piece together what led to the car flipping on Beacon Road in the early hours of Wednesday but speed and inexperience were a key focus.

It hospitalised all five occupants, four of whom were aged 14. They were from Upper Coomera and Ormeau.

Alleged driver, 16-year-old Bodi Lawson, ended up in hospital in an induced coma. An update on his condition last night was unavailable.

Back seat passenger Bailey Toms, who had a "significant" arm injury, improved from critical to stable yesterday afternoon after surgery.

His father David had earlier posted to Facebook a heartbreaking plea urging his son to "pull through".

Bailey was one of two back seat passengers who had to be cut from the wreckage.

He is in Queensland Children's Hospital with fellow back seat passenger Josh Flood, 14, who remained in a critical condition yesterday.

The RACQ LifeFlight Rescue helicopter takes a teenager to hospital after the crash.

Passenger Riley McDonald urged the other boys involved to "stay strong" as he recovered in Gold Coast University Hospital yesterday.

"I am OK," he told Instagram. "I have a broken hip in four different places."

A hospital spokeswoman confirmed Riley, along with the fifth boy, Wyatt Ryan were stable yesterday.

The car lost control on a straight stretch of Beacon Rd, crossed to the wrong side and crashed into rubbish bins, a fence and wall, landing on its roof.

The family of Bodi Lawson maintained a bedside vigil yesterday. His sister said the family was "going through enough" as they came to terms with what happened.

Friends on social media continued to show support.

"Come on boys, you can get through this, yous are strong, you got this," one posted.

"Everyone is praying for you, I wish this never happened to you," said another.