Teens flee mad driver armed with knife

THREAT: Matthew Robert Sharp threatened one of the teen's father with a machete.

AN ANGRY driver who used his car to chase teens into a house yard and then confronted a youth and his dad with a 30cm knife has been jailed.

Matthew Robert Sharp, 31, was sentenced to 15 months jail for dangerous operation of a motor vehicle at 11.30pm on March 24, after pleading guilty in Bundaberg Magistrates Court.

Sharp, who appeared in custody, also pleaded guilty to five counts of assault also on March 24, going armed to cause fear, wilful damage, and possession of a knife - a machete - in public on June 2.

Sharp had driven at speed toward the people on Branyan Dr causing two to jump out of the path of his Holden Commodore.

In submission, prosecutor Senior Constable Andrew Blunt said dangerous operation of the car was the most serious offence and warranted 12 months jail with shorter jail terms for the assaults.

He said the situation had been quite volatile at the time - "terrifying” in Magistrate Belinda Merrin's words.

"I don't think Mr Sharp is a candidate for a suspended sentence,” she said.

Defence lawyer Nick Larter outlined Sharp's childhood, saying it not been a happy or stable one.

With both parents heroin addicts, Sharp became homeless and lived on the streets for years.

Serving jail time in 2007 was a pivotal event that made him determined to turn his life around, Mr Larter said.

He said Sharp achieved that until unfortunate circumstances happened in his family life causing him "severe emotional turmoil”.

Although working, he had been living out of his car.

"He says he was very sorry and wanted to apologise the next day,” Mr Larter said.

"He had no idea the victims were actually children as they had the appearance of a young men.”

Mr Larter said police had no concerns for the safety of the victims and Sharp was granted bail at the time.

Ms Merin said it would have been terrifying.

"You drove past the house where young people waved (at you) and you turned around and drove deliberately at them. Two had to jump,” Ms Merrin said.

"You and two others got out of the car and threatened to assault five people.

"You behaved in a violent and very aggressive manner.

"You did not realise they were teenagers and a father came out and you pursued him, armed with a 30cm knife you had in the car.

"This caused the father and son to fear for their safety.”

Ms Merrin said Sharp also damaged a door of the house.

She found it to be "random acts of violence and unprovoked”, saying it was fortunate he was not facing more serious charges after deliberately driving at people.

"It is concerning, Mr Sharp, that at a time of emotional turmoil you returned to your old ways,” she said.

Ms Merrin sentenced Sharp to 15 months jail for the dangerous operation of the car, three months jail for each of the five assaults and wilful damage charges, and two months jail for having the knife. She ordered that he serve three months then be released to parole.

His licence was disqualified for six months.