Supplied Editorial Generic sirens
Teens fighting for life after car slams into tree

by Erin Smith
25th Jan 2021 6:30 AM
Witnesses reported hearing people screaming and stumbling around after a car, carrying five teenagers, crashed into a tree at Brendale last night.

Emergency services were called to the crash at the corner of South Pine Road and Old North Road at about 11pm.

A Queensland Police spokeswoman said the car left the road and crashed into a tree.

An 18-year-old man, who was driving, and a 16-year-old girl were rushed to hospital where they remain in a critical condition.

Three other 16-year-old girls were taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Witnesses took to social media praying that all involved are okay.

"More police and ambulance and fire trucks than I have ever seen at a crash," one witness wrote.

"One girl was screaming … on the road hysterical - it was horrible."

Police are calling for anyone with dashcam footage to contact them on 131 444.

Originally published as Teens fighting for life after car slams into tree

