Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The ute is taken from the scene following the fatal crash. Picture: Samantha Brett
The ute is taken from the scene following the fatal crash. Picture: Samantha Brett
News

Killed instantly: Teen dies in horror crash

19th Apr 2018 6:33 AM

A teenager is dead after he slammed his ute into a parked flat bed tow truck in Sydney's north this morning.

The horror crash took place on Duffy Ave about 1.20am.

The cab of the ute was crushed by the tow truck tray. Picture: Bill Hearne
The cab of the ute was crushed by the tow truck tray. Picture: Bill Hearne

It is understood the metal tray of the tow truck struck the teen upon impact, killing him instantly.

His male passenger, believed to be in his teens was taken to Royal North Shore Hospital with minor injuries.

The teenage driver was killed instantly. Picture: Bill Hearne
The teenage driver was killed instantly. Picture: Bill Hearne

Police have established a crime scene and are investigating the incident. Seven News is reporting police will look into whether alcohol was a factor.

A report will now be prepared for the Coroner.

editors picks fatal crash teen

Top Stories

    Warning to Svensson Heights residents from Williamtown

    Warning to Svensson Heights residents from Williamtown

    News A WILLIAMTOWN resident has shared his experience of PFAS contamination after revelations the chemicals were in one of Bundy's water supplies.

    • 19th Apr 2018 1:00 PM
    Why you should change your iPhone passcode

    Why you should change your iPhone passcode

    Technology Do you use a six-digit passcode for your iPhone?

    • 19th Apr 2018 11:55 AM
    ANZ OUTAGE: Bundy branch out of action

    ANZ OUTAGE: Bundy branch out of action

    Breaking Customers told to use rival bank ATMs to get cash

    Corals making cloud umbrellas to keep cool

    Corals making cloud umbrellas to keep cool

    News Scientist analysed 15 years of data to reach astonishing conclusion.

    Local Partners