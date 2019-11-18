Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
FILE SHOT: Bundaberg court house Photo: Zach Hogg / NewsMail
FILE SHOT: Bundaberg court house Photo: Zach Hogg / NewsMail Zach Hogg BUN110814CRT3
Crime

Teen's costly night out after decision to drive over limit

Geordi Offord
by
18th Nov 2019 5:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A TEEN has been ordered to pay $1300 in fines after trying to drive home after a night out.

Jacinta Lee Johnson, 18, pleaded guilty to obstructing police, driving a vehicle while over the middle alcohol limit with a provisional or learner licence and particular licence holder driving between 11pm and 5am without certificate.

On October 6, police intercepted a car driving in Bourbong St at 3.45am.

Johnson told officers that she had been out at the clubs with friends and had drunk six vodkas with Red Bull.

The court was told Johnson held a P1 provision al licence and   had a late night driving restriction but wanted to drive home after a night out.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Grant Klaassen  said police had to wait 20 minutes until a  test could be done as she had not long finished drinking.

Sergeant Klaassen said during that time Johnson was told she couldn't eat or drink and she tried drinking out of a juice bottle because she was thirsty.

Sergeant Klaassen said she became agitated towards the officers.

When police were finally able to do a breath test, she returned a reading of .118.

Sergeant Klaassen said she didn't have offending of a like nature.

Johnson, who represented her self, told the court she wished she hadn't done it.

Magistrate Terry Duroux took into account Johnson's plea of guilty and her short history.

Johnson was fined $1300 and was disqualified from driving for six months. 

buncourt crime
Bundaberg News Mail

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Man to do jail time after string of thefts across Bundy

        premium_icon Man to do jail time after string of thefts across Bundy

        Crime A MAN, who now has 57 stealing offences to his name, will spend six months behind bars after pleading guilty to multiple charges of stealing.

        How friendship is helping fight fires and keep us safe

        premium_icon How friendship is helping fight fires and keep us safe

        News Crews from around the world come to our aid

        • 18th Nov 2019 7:04 AM
        Paradise Dam repair bill could top $700m

        premium_icon Paradise Dam repair bill could top $700m

        News Review finds major defects in construction, design

        BUNDY FIRES: Where they're at today

        BUNDY FIRES: Where they're at today

        Environment Latest updates from rural fire service

        • 18th Nov 2019 6:51 AM