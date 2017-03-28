Teens charged over burglaries

Four teenagers have been charged in relation to a number of burglaries at the weekend.

FOUR teenagers, the youngest of which was just 13 years old, have been charged with burglary in relation to offences that happened in the Avoca and Svensson Heights areas.

The offences happened on Saturday and Sunday, with detectives and general duties officers investigating the matters before charging the four teens on Sunday.

Among those arrested was a 13-year-old Svensson Heights boy who was charged with one count each of burglary and commit indictable offence and assault or obstruct police officer.

A 14-year-old Svensson Heights girl was charged with two counts of burglary and commit indictable offence and one count each of stealing, assault or obstruct police officer and wilful damage.

A 14-year-old Bundaberg South girl was charged with two counts of burglary and commit indictable offence and one count each of stealing and wilful damage.

And a 15-year-old Bundaberg South boy was charged with one count each of burglary and commit indictable offence and assault or obstruct police officer.

Investigations are continuing into a number of recently reported burglary offences, with police reminding residents to secure their valuables and lock their home and vehicle.