Teen’s brutally honest reason for lip fillers

Dolores Tomas, 22, is a beauty therapist who encourages other young women to change their faces.

It used to be something only the rich and famous would get done but now getting Botox and fillers injected are becoming as common as dyeing your hair.

Since Kylie Jenner admitted to getting lip fillers at 16 there's been an explosion in teenage girls getting injections.

Here, 22-year-old English beauty therapist Dolores Tomas has opened up to The Sun about getting first getting fillers in her teens - and why she has no regrets about the decision.

I TOOK A PICTURE OF KYLIE JENNER TO THE COSMETIC DOCTOR

My lips were quite thin with no shape or volume and I'd always have to use lip liner and fill it in with pencil to make them appear bigger.

I'm on Instagram loads and so many of the celebrities and influencers I follow had this "rich-girl face" look with lovely plump lips and they really influenced my decision.

I showed the doctor the picture of Kylie's lips, explaining how I loved the cupid bow shape then handed over the £250 and had 1ml of Juvederm injected into my lips.

No one at the clinic mentioned anything about my age and after a week of swelling, my lips looked amazing. Really plump and full.

My family had their reservations at first but when they saw the result they were impressed. My mum even started to think about having her lips done!

Dolores Tomas got first got lip injections aged 19 to look like Kylie Jenner.

'ANGELINA IS MY IDOL LOOKS-WISE'

The lip filler usually dissolves after six to eight months but my lips didn't go down for a couple of years, at which time I booked in to have them done again.

This time, I went to Court House Clinics and they asked me why I wanted them done, who had done them before and what products had been used.

After having my lips done again, I started to think about Botox.

Angelina Jolie is my idol looks-wise with her smooth shiny skin and strong jawline and I had this vertical frown line between my eyebrows I wanted gone.

My family were very sceptical about someone as young as me having Botox - they thought I was beautiful as I was and shouldn't mess with my face - but I insisted it was just making the best of what I had and it wouldn't change my face.

And that's the whole point about this "rich-girl face" look. I never had hang-ups or insecurities about the way I looked.

I didn't want to look different; I just wanted to enhance the features I already had.

Dolores Tomas before she got lip injections.

'YOUNG GIRLS TELL ME THEY LOVE MY LIPS'

After paying £300 and having Botox on my forehead, the frown line disappeared and I had so many positive comments from friends and family.

On Instagram, I'd get private messages from young girls complimenting me on my full lips and asking where I'd got them done and did it hurt and I'd always message back, explaining the process and how it was such a positive experience.

I believe the work I've had done so far on my face has boosted my confidence - and my career.

I have 15,000 followers on Instagram and since having the work done on my face, I've been approached by a lot more advertisers who want me to promote their clothes and products and I'm definitely earning more money.

Most of my friends have had filler or Botox too.

It's so common now and has become the done thing.

What's great is that it's not permanent; all the filler dissolves back into your body and you don't have to keep doing it. You can just stop when you want to.

The 22-year-old did warn that fillers can be addictive.

'IT'S AN ADDICTIVE LOOK'

The only problem is that the look does become addictive. As soon as I started to see my lips go down, I was desperate to have them done again.

My dad and my boyfriend are probably the only ones that are quite vocal about not wanting me to continue having Botox or fillers.

My boyfriend thinks I look lovely the way I am now and should stop and my dad says I shouldn't be messing with my natural face at all.

But I'll definitely continue with my lip fillers and Botox and I'm thinking of a jawline filler soon to make it more chiselled and defined. Then maybe I'll stop …"

This story first appeared on The Sun and has been republished here with permission