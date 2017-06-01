Teen's birds take out flock of Bundy Show titles

BUNDABERG man Brock Rollings has taken out a flock of poultry titles at the Bundaberg Show, including Overall Show Champion.

Mr Rollings entered more than 20 birds in the show, and his old English game fowl won Supreme Champion, Champion, First Place and Breed Champion, while some of his other chickens brought home similar titles.

The 19-year-old said this year's competition has been tough with the great quality of birds entered.

"I've been breeding chooks my whole life and my family does it too,” Mr Rollings said.

"I also go to the Maryborough, Gladstone, Kingaroy and Gin Gin shows.”

But it's not just the competition side of the show that he loves - Mr Rollings said the people involved in the poultry show were great people who loved their birds.

Behind the glistening feathers and proud posture, there's a monumental amount of work that goes into getting preparing each bird for the show.

"You've got to have the right feed and the right scratch pens,” Mr Rollings said.

"Before they actually go in the show it takes about an hour per chook to get them ready.”

Despite reaping rewards from his old English game, Mr Rollings said his favourite bird was the pit game.

"The pit game is the first bird I ever showed so that one is probably my favourite,” he said.

Given his youth, and his growing successes at shows locally and further afield, Mr Rollings said he would love to continue poultry showing, judging and breeding.

For those yet to get a glimpse of the region's prized birds, tomorrow is your last chance as this year's poultry display is set to wrap up at 2pm.